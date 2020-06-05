Water from Narmada River to be released for kharif sowing in Gujarat from June 7

Last year in 2019-20 total kharif sowing was registered at 86.77 lakh hectares including 26.68 lakh hectares under cotton and 15.52 lakh hectares under groundnut apart from 13.67 lakh hectares under cereal crops including paddy, bajra, jowar and maize.

Notably, farmers had represented to the State government for release of water from Narmada dam before the kharif sowing season kicks off in the region. Major kharif crops include cotton, groundnut, castor, and other oilseeds besides cereal crops and pulses.

"The decision to supply Narmada water to the farmers has been taken considering the current record reservoir level at the Narmada dam. Farmers will start getting water from this dam before the fresh water inflow starts in the dam following monsoon rains," said Patel.

Patel informed the Sardar Sarovar Dam has recorded maximum storage till date with water level at 123.61 meter height and total storage of 1.51 million acre feet of water in the reservoir.

The State’s Deputy Chief Minister, Nitin Patel, on Friday informed that farmers in Narmada command areas of Saurashtra, Kutch and parts of North Gujarat will be supplied Narmada waters through the canal network from June 7.

Gujarat's lifeline Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada river has reached the maximum storage level in five years at 123.61 meters providing a big relief for the farmers in the ongoing kharif sowing season.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!