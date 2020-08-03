National

WBSEDCL goes ahead with e-mobility initiative

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on August 03, 2020 Published on August 03, 2020

The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) on Monday went ahead with its e-mobility initiative.

Under the initiative, WBSEDCL has taken three electric vehicles on lease basis from Energy Efficiency Services Limited. These vehicles will be deployed for official transportation purposes only.

Santanu Basu, Chairman, WBSEDCL, flagged off the vehicles.

West Bengal
electric vehicles
