Where is inquiry report on Pulwama, asks Opposition

The Opposition questioned the Centre over the alleged delay in arresting the conspirators behind the Pulwama attacks even after one year of the incident. The BJP retorted by saying that the Congress targets the BJP than the terrorists.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said in Twitter that the BJP failed to find anyone accountable in the government for the security lapse.

“Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack, let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?” he asked.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram yechury asked the Centre for the details of the inquiry report. “Where is the Inquiry report one year on after the terror attack? Who has been held accountable for the loss of so many lives and the massive intelligence failure?” Yechury tweeted. “Modi and the BJP directly asked for votes in the name of the martyrs of Pulwama. What has been done for the survivors and the families of those who laid down their lives for the nation?” Yechury added.

BJP said Rahul Gandhi is a “known sympathiser” of terrorist groups such as LeT and JeM. “When nation is paying homage to martyrs of dastardly Pulwama attack, @RahulGandhi, a known sympathizer of LeT & Jaish-e-Mohammad, chooses to target not just the government but security forces as well. Rahul will never question real culprit, Pakistan. Shame on you Rahul!,” tweeted BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao.

Another BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain added: “This is an insult to martyrs who sacrificed their life for the country. Congress has done this in past as well and people taught them a lesson for this blunder. Rahul Gandhi’s such remarks help Pakistan counter India on international platforms.”

Addressing reporters, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the BJP’s focus is only on vote security and not on national security. “BJP after 26/11 not only did a press conference but also printed posters with blood of the sacrifice of our soldiers, asking for votes,” he said. “If the BJP government and the PM can spend ₹4,500 crore on self advertisements and spend ₹1.5 crore everyday on his SPG security, why did the BJP government not fulfil the promises made to the families of Pulwama martyrs,” he asked.