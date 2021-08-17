WHO alert on fake Covishield in Uganda, India

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The World Health Organisation has issued an alert on falsified Covishield, identified in Africa and South-East Asia. Covishield is the brand name under which Serum Institute of India sells the AstraZeneca-OxfordUniversity Covid-19 vaccine.
“The falsified products were reported to WHO in July and August. The genuine manufacturer of Covishield (Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd) has confirmed that the products listed in this alert are falsified. These falsified products have been reported at the patient level in Uganda and India,” said the WHO.
The products identified in the alert are confirmed as falsified on the basis that they deliberately/ fraudulently misrepresent their identity, composition or source, said WHO, giving details of these products. They include, ‘Batch 4121Z040 – the expiry date (10.08.2021) on this product is falsified; Covishield 2ml – the genuine manufacturer does not produce Covishield in 2ml (4 doses).”
“Falsified Covid-19 vaccines pose a serious risk to global public health and place an additional burden on vulnerable populations and health systems. It is important to detect and remove these falsified products from circulation to prevent harm to patients,” said the WHO.
Details were not immediately available on how these falsified products were identified or where they were sourced from. BusinessLine has reached out to Serum Institute and the WHO for details.
More than 10 years ago, a consignment of fake medicine with the ‘Made in India’ label had created a stir in Nigeria. It was later found to have originated from China. Genuine Covishield vaccine is indicated for active immunisation of individuals 18 years or older for the prevention of Coronavirus disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. And the use of genuine Covid-19 vaccines should be in accordance with official guidance from national regulatory authorities, said the WHO. The agency called for increased vigilance within supply chains of countries and regions likely to be affected by these falsified products.
“Increased vigilance should include hospitals, clinics, health centers, wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, and any other suppliers of medical products,” it said.
All medical products must be obtained from authorised/licensed suppliers and its authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked, it added.
Recent vaccine camp scams in Maharashtra and Kolkata had reportedly used products that were not Covishield, but had been given to people under the false claim that it was a legitimate Covid-19 vaccine.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
As birds perform acrobatic aerial displays, insects and beetles helicopter under green canopies, and buffaloes ...
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...