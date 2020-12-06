WII experts evaluate sites in MP for cheetah re-introduction

Vivo V20Pro: Five cameras and a beautiful sunset
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Experts from the Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India have visited four places in Madhya Pradesh to look for the best habitat for the reintroduction of cheetah in India, a senior forest official said.
The country’s last spotted cheetah died in Chhattisgarh in 1947. Later, the cheetah — which is the fastest land mammal — was declared extinct in India in 1952.
The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) some years back prepared a cheetah re-introduction project.
The animal is considered vulnerable under the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) red list of threatened species, with a declining population of less than 7,000 found primarily in African savannas.
The Supreme Court earlier this year set up a three- member committee to guide the National Tiger Conservation Authority on the cheetah re-introduction project. The panel has asked the WII to carry out a technical evaluation of all possible sites for the re-introduction of cheetah in the country.
A WII team some days back visited the Kuno Palpur sanctuary in MP’s Sheopur district, the Nauradehi sanctuary in Sagar district, the Gandhi Sagar sanctuary on the northern boundary of Mandsaur and Neemuch districts and the Madhav National Park in Shivpuri district, the official said.
“WII’s faculty of wildlife science dean Dr Y V Jhala and two other scientists inspected the four places to evaluate whether these habitats are conducive for cheetahs,” Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, wildlife wing, J S Chauhan, told PTI.
The home for cheetahs would be picked up considering their prey base, safety and topography. “Madhya Pradesh had in the past been home to cheetahs. The state has a long conservation history; we have the habitat. We also have a successful trans-location record,” Chauhan said, referring to the tiger re-introduction programme in the Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) in 2009.
MP houses six major tiger reserves, including Bandhavgarh, Pench and Kanha tiger reserves. “For the cheetah re-introduction, many things stand in our favour. We have already written to the central government that we are very much interested (in the plan),” Chauhan said.
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Go in for floating-rate instruments
They have staged a recovery in Q2. Besides, huge opportunities await them post-pandemic crisis
The trend is up along all time-frames, but the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are at critical long-term targets
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
On the way to the hairdresser all I can think is, “I DON’T want a haircut!” The clouds hanging low in the sky ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...