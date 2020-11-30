National

With lower tests, dip in fresh Covid numbers

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 30, 2020 Published on November 30, 2020

The total active cases in the country as of now are nearly 4.47 lakh

With the number of tests falling by nearly 32 per cent to 8.76 lakh as compared to the previous day, the number of people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours came down to 38,772 while 45,333 people recovered during the same period. There were 443 deaths since Sunday morning.

The total active cases in the country as of now are nearly 4.47 lakh even though the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases so far crossed 94.31 lakh.

Around 88.48 lakh people recovered while 1,37,139 people died of the pandemic since it was first confirmed in the country exactly 10 months ago on January 30.

The cumulative number of tests carried out in the county has crossed 14 crore, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

