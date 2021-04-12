Workplaces, apartments should carry out mass vaccination: TN govt

Tamil Nadu government has said that industrial establishments, offices, workplaces and large apartment complexes could contact local authorities or the district headquarters for mass vaccination as the State intensifies measures to reduce the spread of Covid cases.

In the past one month, positivity rate has been on the rise in Tamil Nadu and is now close to 4.8 per cent with higher number of cases in Chennai and seven other districts. As the situation poses a concern, a review meeting by the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami with the health experts was held on Monday and the government advised officials on stepping up measures to fight the spread of infection, according to an official statement.

While positivity rate should be maintained below 5 per cent, the number of RT-PCR tests should be ramped up to 90,000 per day. Also, the number of tests should be increased in areas affected by the virus. The results of tests of should be informed within 24 hours.

Contact tracing

Contact tracing should be followed aggressively and a minimum of 25-30 people who were in contact with the person tested positive should be tracked and tested quickly. People tested for positives should be isolated and proper treatment should be ensured.

The number of fever camps should also be increased to cover more people with symptoms.

On April 10, 1,309 places in Tamil Nadu were declared as containment zones. “Also, if an area has more than three infected people, the area will be treated as a micro-containment zone,” said the statement.

Based on the health conditions of people who tested positive, treatment should be given either at the Covid care centre or at the designated hospitals. All districts should keep adequate stocks of beds, ventilators, high flow nasal cannula, medicines, PPEs. Also, ambulances should be kept in ready-to-ferry status for emergency care.

Violation of Covid norms and guidelines will attract a fine and officials should maintain a strict vigil on markets, religious places and other crowded places.

Vaccination drive should be intensified through more awareness programmes. “Tamil Nadu has so far received 54.85 lakh vaccine doses from the Centre,” it said.