Workshaala helps employees create workspaces within their home

With working-from-home becoming the new normal, creating a workspace within the comforts of one’s home is also becoming crucial. But considering the cost of creating such a space, most employees desist the idea.

Bengaluru-based Workshaala however saw opportunity in this space. The firm has launched an initiative called “Homescape”, wherein they help set up an office, a proficient workspace at home or a PG (wherever one stays), without having to spend a fortune on creating such a space.

“All that one needs to do is sign up for the service and let us design the Homescape.

“Working in an office environment with colleagues, being called for meetings and discussions, does add to productivity, but in times such as the present, it would be more safe to stay at home and catch up with the routine. Having a work set-up with office desk, a comfortable office chair along with other equipments such as an UPS or storage at home would definitely keep the employee in the right mindset to work for longer hours if required,” says Manoj Khandelwal, founder, Workshaala

Highlighting the ease with which the firm helps employees create such a space, he said “After signing up, our sales team will share the subscription options, will review your order to check at your home, the architect would visit and get the design ready after analysing and the team would then move the necessary equipment to your doorstep.”

“Looking at the metropolitan set up and lifestyle, we offer a flexible ‘Homescape’ for everyone, be it an apartment, PG or individual house,” he added.