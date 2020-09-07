Xiaomi launches two new Horizon Edition smart TVs in India

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
Xiaomi's Mi India today announced the launch of its Horizon Edition TV series with two new smart televisions.
Xiaomi’s Mi India today announced the launch of its Horizon Edition TV series with two new smart televisions.
The company has launched two new televisions as part of its Horizon Edition TV series, the 32-inch Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition and the 43-inch Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition.
The smart TVs come with a bezel-less design with a 95 per cent screen to body ratio and 178-degree viewing angle. It is powered by a Quad-core Processor with Mali-450 Graphics.
The devices feature Mi’s proprietary Vivid Picture Engine technology for “accurate screen calibration, deeper contrasts and pinpoint precision in colour reproduction.”
The televisions are powered by PatchWall. Patchwall provides deep integration of over 23 content platforms including Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar. Other features of the system include Universal search, Kids mode, Curated lists and One Click Play.
The smart TVs will run on Android TV 9.0 with access to over 5,000 apps through built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. The TVs also have a Mi QuickWake feature that helps users switch their TV back on in five seconds.
The devices come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The TVs support WiFi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity.
The TVs are equipped with 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD for audio. There are multiple ports at the back including a 3.5mm audio out, SPDIF and three HDMI ports.
The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (32) and Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (43) are priced at ₹13,499 and ₹22,999 respectively.
The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (32) will go on sale on mi.com, Mi Home and Flipkart on September 11 at 12PM. The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (43) will be available on mi.com, Mi Home and Amazon on September 15 at 6 PM. Both smart TVs will soon be available across all Mi Stores, Mi Studio and offline partner stores, the brand said.
