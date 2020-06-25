National

Yediyurappa appeals to Bengalureans to cooperate to avoid further lockdowns

?OUR BUREAU Bengaluru | Updated on June 25, 2020 Published on June 25, 2020

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa   -  PTI

Calls meeting of Bengaluru city MLAs on Friday

“If Bengalureans do not want another lockdown, I request them to cooperate with the government and ensure social distancing and maintain health precautions,” said Karnataka’s Chief Minister Yediyurappa on Thursday.

“With the unnecessary inconvenience of a lockdown, now the onus is on citizens to cooperate with us,” he added.

In the wake of rising Covid-19 positive cases in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister called an emergency meeting with officials and senior ministers. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Revenue Minister, R Ashok, said: “There is no lockdown in Bengaluru.” He added that there will be containment zones in the city where a large number of cases are reported.

The Minister adde the State has come out with new guidelines. Now only patients from Maharashtra will be put under institutional quarantine. While from other States will undergo home quarantine.

Currently, the recovery rate in the State is 61 per cent and there are only around 3,700 active cases.

Bengaluru urban now has 1,207 active Covid-19 cases and has recorded 78 deaths since the epidemic broke out.

“We’ve have sealed a few areas in Bengaluru. Today I called a meeting of ministers and officers to review the situation. Tomorrow, I have called a meeting of all Bengaluru MLAs,” said Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa directed them to take necessary steps for immediate admission of patients who are tested positive.

Currently, 100 ambulance vehicles are available and it was decided to enhance the number as and when required.

The Chief Minister also directed ministers to hold a meeting with private hospitals regarding treatment and to ensure availability of beds in hospital.

Patients who are moderately symptomatic will be treated in Covid Care Centres and Asymptomatic in Haj Bhavan and private hotels.

“It was decided to create a digital platform to provide real-time information about availability of beds and details about beds allotted to patients, to avoid any kind of confusions,” said Yediyurappa.

Published on June 25, 2020

Bengaluru
coronavirus
