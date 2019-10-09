‘Young face’ to lead Congress in Delhi

The Congress high command will not consider any senior leaders for its Delhi-unit president post. The name of a “younger, new” face is likely to be announced on Thursday.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi rejected the panel given by the party’s senior leaders that included three former presidents — Ajay Maken, Arvinder Singh Lovely and JP Agarwal and three Working Presidents — Devender Yadav, Haroon Yusuf and Rajesh Lilotia.

Sources in the party indicated that Sonia Gandhi wanted a “young and new” face to take on the “strong leadership” of the ruling AAP and the Opposition BJP. After coming second in the Lok Sabha polls in the seven seats of the State, the party is confident for making a breakthrough in the State.

Names of former AAP MLA who recently joined Congress — Alka Lamba, AICC spokesperson Ragini Nayik and young AICC member Abhishek Dutt — are doing rounds for the post. The party also expects revolt within if an inexperienced person is brought to the top post.