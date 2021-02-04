Young Indians prioritising health, financial security in 2021: Report

GenZ and Millennials in India are prioritising their health and financial security in 2021, according to a survey by credit payment start-up, Slice.

In terms of health, apart from focusing on resolutions such as “eating healthy” or “joining a gym”, over 50 per cent of the respondents also said that they are keen on investing in health insurance this year.

“Interestingly, ‘self-care & mental health’ overtook physical fitness as a priority for youngsters under health-related resolutions,” the report added.

Apart from this, young Indians are also focusing on their financials this year with ‘Investing money’ emerging as an important resolution for the year.

57 per cent of the respondents said they would like to invest better while 21 per cent of participants said that they would like to save more. ‘Mutual funds’ was the most popular investment option while ‘gold’ was the least popular among the participants.

Gig work & India’s Gen-Z

Covid impact on mindset

“81 per cent of the respondents also said that they are open to looking beyond their bank to meet their changing and growing financial needs —including but not limited to credit needs, insurance and short- and long-term investments,” as per the report.

“Time and again we have observed that Genz and millennials are a lot more responsible towards their lives and goals than what they are given credit for. The same reflects in the findings of this survey, with this generation prioritising their health and financial security over ‘materialistic’ goals,” said Rajan Bajaj, Founder & CEO, Slice.

“The survey also shows that the pandemic is going to have a long-term impact on the mindset and priorities of young Indians, and it is imperative for businesses to understand that in order to serve them well,” added Bajaj.

The report is based on survey responses from 2,000 people between the ages of 18 and 30.