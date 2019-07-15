Youth should decide on skills they want to hone: Nirmala Sitharaman

The Government may design programmes but it is the youth who have to take a call on the skills they want to be trained in, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event marking the fourth anniversary of Skill India Mission here, on Monday.

“A multi-disciplinary approach will give an advantage. Learn a language, a computer skill, or develop a skill within you,” said Sitharaman who was also the chief guest at the function. She added that each has something within, the need is to recognise that, and seek training in it. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said that a chunk of the Ministry’s job was to give a push to entrepreneurship, and the Finance Ministry’s decision to give various tax exemptions to start-ups has really helped in this regard.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to make India a hub for skilling and in the last five years, work has been going on to achieve this target,” he added.

Skill development

The Minister also said that recently, the Central Apprenticeship Council discussed new reforms in the field of apprenticeship training.

The meeting also proposed to raise the upper limit of engagement of apprentices from the existing 10 per cent of the total strength of establishment to 15 per cent, the Minister said.

“A lot has been done, but much more needs to be done, for the skilling eco-system. The industry needs to intensify skill development programmes,” said AM Naik, Chairman, National Skill Development Council.