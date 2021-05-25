Yulu partners with PUMA to roll out free oxygen concentrators

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Yulu, an e-mobility service provider, has come forward to provide free medical grade oxygen concentrators (OCs) to Covid-19 patients at their doorstep as part of its ‘Pranvayu’ initiative.
The initiative has been rolled out in Bengaluru with an initial set of 100 oxygen concentrators with an aim of expanding to major Indian cities shortly. Yulu has mobilised its existing technical resources and on-ground staff for doorstep delivery and pick-up of free oxygen concentrators following all the necessary sanitisation and safety protocols.
Amit Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Yulu, said, “Yulu has always been a responsible corporate citizen. The current pandemic has overwhelmed our healthcare system with acute shortage of oxygen. Majority of the patients do not need hospitalisation provided they have access to an oxygen concentrator and physician for tele consultation. This greatly reduces the need for oxygenated hospital beds which can be made available to critical patients. Every Oxygen Concentrator saves a much needed hospital bed for the patient in need. Yulu with its presence across Bangalore has started the service in the city and will soon expand to Delhi and Mumbai as well.”
To get these Oxygen Concentrators one should visit https://pranvayu.yulu.bike/ and discuss with a Yulu staff member to provide a few basic details. After validation, Yulu’s on ground staff - Yulu Warriors will deliver the Oxygen concentrators at the patients’ doorstep, free of cost. A fully refundable deposit of ₹5,000 per concentrator is collected at the time of delivery.
Global sports brand PUMA is providing OCs to support Yulu's Pranvayu initiative. Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India and Southeast Asia said “The second wave of Covid-19 has hit us in ways unexpected. While the nation faces an acute shortage of oxygen supply and other medical aid, it is great to see Yulu taking the lead and optimising its network to help the ones in need. PUMA is proud to partner with Yulu in this fight against Covid to deliver oxygen concentrators to those recovering at home, right at their doorstep. We are in this together and will continue to fight this battle until it’s over.”
