Hyderabad-based Zen Technologies has got a contract for ₹100 crore from the Ministry of Defence for its advanced tank-training simulator system. This is the second order the private defence company has received in slightly over a month. The previous one was for supply of ₹227-crore worth of anti-drone systems.

Zen Technologies revealed this in a regulatory filing to the stock exchange on Thursday where it also stated that “the innovative system empowers tank units and sub-units to engage in training on real terrains under authentic conditions using their equipment, without the necessity for live ammunition”.

The in-house designed, developed and tested system allows live training in an operational environment with simulated firing effects which enable mechanised forces to conduct force-on-force two-sided exercises.

It said that the system can be configured to main battle tank (MBT) and armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs) of any army across the world and is designed to test skills of a tank crew and registers accurately results of tactical engagements between AFVs. The system exploits superior technology and eye-safe laser to accurately simulate tank fire, detect hits and incorporate high fidelity simulation to achieve realism and objectivity in training, claims Zen.

The company is hopeful of a strong demand for this system in both domestic and international markets in the future. According to Zen, the system, which is in alignment with the framework for simulators issued by the Defence Ministry in September 2021, will help in significant reduction of cost as well saving of time.