NCAER launches second round of Delhi NCR Coronavirus Telephone Survey

‘The best lesson from Covid-19 is to be humble’
DICV chief Satyakam Arya says mankind should use the crisis to introspect
The National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), an economic policy research institute, on Thursday launched the second round of Delhi National Capital Region Coronavirus Telephone Survey (DCVTS). The results of this second round will be released on May 2.
“The survey asks what activities respondents would resume if the lockdown were to be lifted on May 4 and whether households have received relief from the government, including cash and rations,” said the release.
The goal of second round of DCVTS is to track changes in the attitudes of respondents as the pandemic has progressed, and as households deal with the economic, domestic, and logistical challenges posed by the extended lockdown.
Round one of the DCVTS was carried out during April 3-6. The DCVTS-1 interviewed a sample of around 1,750 adults to measure how aware Delhi NCR residents are about the Covid-19 and its impact on households.
The results of DCVTS- 1 that were released on April 12 showed that people in NCR were highly aware of the danger of the virus and its modes of transmission, and were mostly trying to practise social distancing while coping with the challenges imposed by the lockdown, particularly income losses and supply shortages.
This rapid telephone survey, being carried out by NCAER’s National Data Innovation Centre, covers a representative random household sample covering both rural and urban parts of the Delhi NCR spread across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.
DICV chief Satyakam Arya says mankind should use the crisis to introspect
Automobile companies are using their manufacturing expertise to make medical equipment; 3D-printing, car parts ...
Riding on meticulous planning, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles sucessfully transitioned to the BS-VI regime ...
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Air has been cleared on tax on dividend in unit-holders’ hands
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...