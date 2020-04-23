NCAER launches second round of Delhi NCR Coronavirus Telephone Survey

The National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), an economic policy research institute, on Thursday launched the second round of Delhi National Capital Region Coronavirus Telephone Survey (DCVTS). The results of this second round will be released on May 2.

“The survey asks what activities respondents would resume if the lockdown were to be lifted on May 4 and whether households have received relief from the government, including cash and rations,” said the release.

The goal of second round of DCVTS is to track changes in the attitudes of respondents as the pandemic has progressed, and as households deal with the economic, domestic, and logistical challenges posed by the extended lockdown.

Round one of the DCVTS was carried out during April 3-6. The DCVTS-1 interviewed a sample of around 1,750 adults to measure how aware Delhi NCR residents are about the Covid-19 and its impact on households.

The results of DCVTS- 1 that were released on April 12 showed that people in NCR were highly aware of the danger of the virus and its modes of transmission, and were mostly trying to practise social distancing while coping with the challenges imposed by the lockdown, particularly income losses and supply shortages.

This rapid telephone survey, being carried out by NCAER’s National Data Innovation Centre, covers a representative random household sample covering both rural and urban parts of the Delhi NCR spread across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.