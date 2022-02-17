hamburger

NCLAT allows appeal of Appu Hotels

Our Bureau | Updated on: Feb 17, 2022

Earlier, NCLAT had reserved its judgement on appeals filed against the nod given to MGM Healthcare MD’s bid to take over the hotel

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, Chennai, (NCLAT) on Thursday allowed the appeal of Appu Hotels Ltd and set aside the Resolution Plan. No other details are available.

In December, the NCLAT reserved judgement on appeals filed against the nod given for MGM Healthcare Managing Director MK Rajagopalan’s ₹423 crore bid to take over Appu Hotels Limited, which owns and operates Le Meridien in Chennai and Coimbatore.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chennai, had approved Rajagopalan’s bid under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy process. However, Palani G Periasamy (promoter and erstwhile director), Appu Hotels and other related parties moved appeals before the NCLAT against the NCLT order.

Published on February 17, 2022
NCLAT
hotel and hospitality

