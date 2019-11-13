Need to change perception about Dubai as short-stay destination: DTCM's CEO

Dubai is working towards changing the generally held perception among tourists that it is a short-duration destination.

"One of our areas of focus is on increasing the length of stay of travellers. There is a perception that Dubai is a stopover destination and that staying there for 2-3 days is more than enough, however, it is not correct," said Issam Kazim, CEO, Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM).

People can easily spend around 10 days in Dubai and still not be able to see all the things that it has to offer, he added.

Besides this, Dubai is also focusing on increasing the number of visitors and repeat visits by travellers within the year.

According to the latest data made available by DTCM, 1.2 million Indian visitors travelled to Dubai till August 2019. The number was slightly lower than the 1.3 million who visited in August 2018.

"In terms of Indian visitors this year, there was a decline of about 5 per cent as one of the airlines (Jet Airways) pulled capacity out of the market. We were trying to compensate for the gap and have added a new airline (Vistara) from India," said Kazim.

As of October, the capacity gap had been compensated and the numbers are likely to go up now, he added.