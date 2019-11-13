Need to change perception about Dubai as short-stay destination: DTCM's CEO

Flight Jargon
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Dubai is working towards changing the generally held perception among tourists that it is a short-duration destination.
"One of our areas of focus is on increasing the length of stay of travellers. There is a perception that Dubai is a stopover destination and that staying there for 2-3 days is more than enough, however, it is not correct," said Issam Kazim, CEO, Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM).
People can easily spend around 10 days in Dubai and still not be able to see all the things that it has to offer, he added.
Besides this, Dubai is also focusing on increasing the number of visitors and repeat visits by travellers within the year.
According to the latest data made available by DTCM, 1.2 million Indian visitors travelled to Dubai till August 2019. The number was slightly lower than the 1.3 million who visited in August 2018.
"In terms of Indian visitors this year, there was a decline of about 5 per cent as one of the airlines (Jet Airways) pulled capacity out of the market. We were trying to compensate for the gap and have added a new airline (Vistara) from India," said Kazim.
As of October, the capacity gap had been compensated and the numbers are likely to go up now, he added.
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
Taking negative cues from the Asian markets, the Sensex and the Nifty started the session in red. But, ...
Investors may wait for temporary headwinds to play out before taking fresh positions
Expected pick-up in demand and cost benefits, among others, will help the firm improve earnings
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...