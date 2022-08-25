Nefarious and fabricated campaign against me for political mileage: Nitin Gadkari

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gandkari on Thursday said that a “nefarious and fabricated” campaign is being spread against him by certain sections of mainstream media and social media for political mileage

Hitting back at rumour mongers, Gadkari warned that if the smear campaign against him continues then he would seek legal remedies.

“Today, once again, efforts were being made to continue the nefarious & fabricated campaign against me for political mileage on my behest by some section of mainstream media, social media and some persons in particular by concocting my statements at public programmes without context or correct reference,” Gadkari tweeted.

The development comes a week after Gadkari was dropped from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Parliamentary Board, the highest decision making body within the party. The Minister also tweeted a YouTube link of his speech, which was made at a book launch on Tuesday, that has been selectively used on social media.

The former BJP President further said “Although, I’ve never been disturbed by such malicious agendas of fringe elements but all concerned are hereby warned that If such mischief continue I will not hesitate to take them to the law in the larger interest of our government, party and millions of our hard working Karyakartas.”