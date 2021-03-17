New Covid-19 cases in India jump to 28,900 on March 16

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The daily Covid-19 cases reported in the country has gone up further to 28,900 – the highest in 2021 so far – in the last 24 hours as five States, including Maharashtra and Punjab, witnessing a spurt in new cases. In comparison, the number of cases reported on Monday was 24,492.
According to a statement issued by the Health Ministry, these five States – comprising also of Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu – accounted for 71 per cent of cases reported since Tuesday morning with Maharashtra alone contributing to 61 per cent of the new cases. With this, the total active caseload in the country went up to 2,34,406, more than 2 per cent of total confirmed cases reported in the country since the beginning of the pandemic early last year. There is also a substantial increase in number of daily Covid-19 deaths reported. Tuesday’s 188 deaths took the total Covid-19 death toll to 1,59,044.
Meanwhile, States and Union Territories have carried out over 21 lakh vaccinations on Tuesday, taking the total inoculations to beyond 3.5 crore since it commenced on January 16.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...