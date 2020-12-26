New Covid-19 variant identified in 8 European countries: WHO

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Eight European countries have now identified cases of the new strain of the novel coronavirus according to the World Health Organisation(WHO).
Hans Kluge, WHO's Regional Director for Europe took to Twitter on Friday to share details about the new variant while emphasizing increased vigilance as the new strain also seems to be spreading among younger age groups.
“8 countries in the @WHO_Europe region have now identified the new #COVID19 variant VOC-202012/01. It is vital to strengthen existing protective measures: distancing/masks/staying in core support bubbles. @WHO is continuing to monitor & will provide updates #solidarity is key,” Kluge wrote.
“The variant also seems to be spreading among younger age groups unlike previous strains. Vigilance is important while research is ongoing to define its impact #UnitedActionForBetterHealth,” Kluge tweeted.
The new variant of the novel coronavirus was identified in the United Kingdom earlier this month. Multiple countries have imposed travel restrictions owing to concerns regarding the new variant.
According to experts, the new variant is likely to be more infectious than previous SARS-CoV-2 variants.
According to WHO, “This new variant detected in the United Kingdom has several combinations of mutations, particularly in the S gene, and there are preliminary signs that the variant may be able to spread more easily between people.”
“There is also preliminary information that the variant may affect the performance of some diagnostic tools; it is thus important to adapt testing to detect this variant. There is currently no indication of any change in disease severity, but this is also under investigation,” it said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
It’s not so simple
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Wait for stability in financials before taking exposure to the stock
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
Glimpses of festivities from a remote village
The Swedish Christmas spread comes with its share of stories and quirks. Here’s a slice
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...