New office-bearers elected for CII-Telangana

Our Bureau Hydearabad | Updated on March 06, 2020 Published on March 06, 2020

The CII-Telangana has elected new office-bearers for the year 2020-2021 with Krishna Bodenapu, Managing Director and CEO, Cyient Ltd, elected as the Chairman and Sameer Goel, Managing Director, Coromandel International Limited as the Vice-Chairman.

