Nexus Malls see a resurgence in footfalls

Nexus Malls, a leading retail space firm with over 10 million square feet of shopping malls in 13 major cities, has said that it has consolidated its 17 retail properties under one new brand identity.

“Common branding helps in many ways. Besides offering a standardised look and facilities, it lets us promote the product and launch loyalty programmes uniformally,” Nishank Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer of Nexus Malls, told BusinessLine.

Promoted by the investment firm Blackstone, Nexus forayed into the retail space in the country in 2016. It has an aggregate space of 10 million sq ft. About half of it was acquired during the pandemic.

“The new brand identity seeks to strengthen ties between employees, retailers, and customers,” he said.

“As a result of a long-drawn pandemic, we are seeing stronger traction in certain categories, including fashion, luxury, footwear, electronics, and cinema,” Jayen Naik, Chief Operating Officer of Nexus Malls, said.

Quoting research that the company conducted, he said people were longing to spend time out of their homes post the pandemic. The number of footfalls had reached the pre-pandemic levels, he said.

The Nexus team is in Hyderabad to announce the rebranding of Forum Sujana as Nexus Hyderabad, in sync with its national branding strategy to bring all its malls under one brand name.