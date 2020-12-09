9 states implement One Nation One Ration Card, become eligible for additional borrowing

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
The Finance Ministry on Wednesday said Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat are among the nine states that have completed One Nation One Ration Card reform and thus are eligible for additional borrowing of over ₹23.5 thousand crore.
Early this year, the Centre approved a mechanism for additional borrowing permission of 2 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2020-21. This has enabled the States to mobilise additional financial resources to fight the pandemic and maintain standards of service delivery to the public. However, to ensure long-term debt sustainability and prevent any adverse impact on the future, a part of the additional borrowing was linked to the States carrying out reforms in sectors critical for service delivery to the citizens.
One of the sectors identified for reforms is the Public Distribution System. Of the additional borrowing limit of 2 per cent of GSDP, 0.25 per cent is linked to the implementation of the One Nation One Ration Card system. This is aimed at ensuring that beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes, especially migrant workers and their families, get ration from Fair Price Shops (FPS) across the country.
Among the other objectives of the intended reform were to better target beneficiaries, eliminate bogus/ duplicate/ ineligible ration cards, and thus enhance welfare and reduce leakage. For this, the reform conditions stipulated Aadhar seeding of all ration cards, biometric authentication of beneficiaries, and automation of all Fair Price Shops (FPS) in the states. So far nine States have successfully completed reforms in PDS and implemented the One Nation One Ration System and permitted additional borrowing.
The Department of Food and Public Distribution is the nodal department responsible for certifying that a State has met conditions stipulated for this reform. Further, to become eligible for additional borrowing, the states have to complete the reforms by December 31.
It is expected that many more states will complete this reform before the stipulated date.
In addition to the One Nation One Ration Card, other reforms specified as a precondition to avail of additional borrowing are ease of doing business reform, urban local body/ utility reforms, and power sector reforms.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
Dissatisfaction with performance of existing MF holdings may be a driver
Responsible Investing (RI) is a broad term that includes integration of ESG into the investment process. ESG, ...
Companies with a consistently high return on equity are strong earnings compounders and merit attention
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Handouts and largesse filled some empty stomachs during the pandemic. But it’s work and wages that the poor ...
Writer, translator, producer and director Sai Paranjpye wears her many hats with ease and pride. In her latest ...
The BJP’s success in the recent GHMC polls has been scripted by its top brass, but helped in no small measure ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...