NIRDPR to host rural startup conclave on September 27, 28

The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) will organise the third edition of Rural Innovators Startup Conclave (RISC) on September 27 and 28 at institute’s campus here.
“The RISC-2019 will provide a platform to innovators and entrepreneurs to showcase their innovations and connect them with potential funding and network support. The meet would focus on agriculture and allied activities, water, green energy, health, sustainable livelihood and elderly care,” W R Reddy, Director-General of NIRDPR, has said.
The two-day meet would showcase products as well as solutions developed by rural entrepreneurs and innovators.
The best of the innovators and startups would get cash prizes and a fellowship for one-year that will allow them to paricipate in workshops in design, packaging and marketing at the institute.
“The RISC programme aims to provide critical support to innovators from rural areas who understand the issues better than anyone else,” W R Reddy said.
The conclave will also include a challenge -- Rural Innovation and Design (RIDe) -- where school (above Class 8) and college students would be asked to find solutions to a few common problems.
These solutions will be represented through poster displays at the conclave. A fellowship of Rs10,000, Rs 7,500 and Rs 5,000 will be awarded to the first, second and third prize winners.
The last date for submitting applications online (for rural innovators, startups and students) is August 30.
