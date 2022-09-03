Nirmala Sitharaman visits PDS outlet in Telangana

Union Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman, who is on a three-day visit to Telangana, has visited a public distribution outlet at Birkur in Kamareddy district and enquired about the number of beneficiaries registered with the Centre.

The senior BJP leader is in Telangana in connection with party activities. The BJP has lined up a series of visits by top national leader to Telangana, to give a tough fight to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi. Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda ahave visited the State in the last two weeks.

A BJP executive said Nirmala Sitharaman interacted with a few beneficiaries at the ration shop and asked the dealer about stocks. Stating that the Centre had been supplying free rice since March 2020 in light of the the pandemic, she wondered why the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not kept at the outlet.

On the second day of her trip, she addressed public representatives, party’s office-bearers, IT and social media volunteers and Yuva, Mahila, Minority, SC, ST and OBC leaders belonging to the party’s Zaheerabad Lok Sabha Constituency.

She visited a Covid-19 vaccination centre at Kotagiri primary health centre at Banswada town and interacted with health workers during her visit.

“A pleasant experience (outside of my schedule) when students, their teachers and also an elderly lady attendant came out to greet me. Very touching and inspirational,” the Minister has said in a tweet on her visit to Telangana.

Earlier, she paid homage at a memorial to the martyrs of the Telangana struggle at Koyyagutta Tanda Cross road in Banswada town.