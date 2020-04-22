NIT-Warangal bags computing project to fight Covid-19

The National Institute of Technology Warangal (NIT-W) has bagged a research project to fight Covid-19 using high-performance computing.

The project was awarded by the members of the Covid-19 High Performance Computing Consortium, a project consortium established to help researchers by providing access to high-performance computing facilities available at NASA, IBM, Google Cloud, Microsoft and MIT, University of Pittsburgh and University of Illinois, among others.

The world’s topmost scientific members reviewed the project idea and awarded it to Soumya Lipsa Rath and Kishant Kumar of NIT-W, said an statement from the institution.

Computational studies on SARS-CoV2 responsible for Covid-19 will be carried in a controlled environment of temperature and humidity. This will help the researchers understand the transmission of SARS-CoV2 at a molecular level, the statement added.