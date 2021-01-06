No fear of bird flu in Namakkal poultry: Officials

A day after the wide-spread of bird flu surfaced in Kerala and other parts of India, the officials from poultry farms in Namakkal stated that the poultry from here is safe.

All precautionary measures such as biosecurity practices and farm hygiene are being implemented on poultry farms to reduce the risk of disease agents like wild birds moving on to farms from outside sources, officials said.

“The flu that has been reported is in ducks and birds like crows. There is no impact on poultry,” said Vangili Subramaniam, Managing Partner of the Namakkal-based Vangili Feeds and President of the Tamil Nadu Poultry Farmers’ Marketing Society.

Pointing out that hundreds of crows have died in Madhya Pradesh, he said the officials are checking for bird flu. In Kerala, many ducks were affected, not poultry, he said. “Flu does not affect poultry as all precautionary measures are being taken throughout the year. Going a step further, in the poultry farms there are no trees to ensure that no wild birds are coming from outside,” he added.

Agreeing with Subramanian, NK Saravanakumar of KL Poultry Farm, Namakkal, said that the farms in Namakkal are well managed and taken care of throughout the year by providing vaccines to the birds and quality feeds. “All preventive measures are taken, ensuring wild birds are not near the farms, as they are the biggest carriers of the flu,” he added. “There is a veterinary centre in Namakkal and officials have been regularly monitoring the poultry farms,” he said.

Namakkal, one of India’s largest hubs for poultry goods, has over 1,000 egg farms and around three crore eggs are produced every day. Nearly one lakh eggs and around 50,000 chickens are supplied to Kerala from Namakkal, said a source.

According to R Vangili of Vangili Transport, Namakkal, all the trucks that carry poultry from and to Namakkal are thoroughly disinfected at State borders. “As of now, the truck industry has not been impacted due to the reported flu outbreak. However, if it spreads, the demand for poultry products could reduce, and in turn affect the demand for trucks, he added.