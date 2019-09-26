Now, submit income-tax related queries in an online form and get your grievances redressed

Office buzz
Are you waiting for your income tax (IT) refund or are stuck with a technical glitch while e-verifying your tax return? Don’t worry, these issues are expected to be sorted out quickly now. The grievance redressal mechanism of the IT department has always been inefficient. There have been complaints that the contact numbers provided in the department’s website to attend to issues of tax return filers is either unanswered or busy. But now, this is set to change.
The department is directing all the users to raise their complaints in the following simple form: https://bit.ly/2YgCyk3. Not just issues with refunds or e-verification, any matter such as doubts regarding taxability, the income tax filing process, rectification of filed returns, discrepancies between TDS deducted and Form 16 or any other technical issues in validating PAN, aadhaar ID, can be raised in the above form. Even grievances raised under e-nivaran – the Income Tax department’s e-portal for grievance redressal -- that remain unresolved can again be communicated to the department using this new form.
There is no requirement to log in to submit a query through this form. Details to be provided are tax payer’s name, PAN (Permanent Account Number), assessment year for which the query is related to, email id and mobile number. Surprisingly, the form also mandates providing a social media ID (Twitter/FaceBook/Quora) of the assessee. However, if one wishes not to share social account details or does not possess any social media account, he/she can select ‘others’ in the drop down list for ‘social media’ and can provide just the email id.
Once the form is submitted, a ticket number will be generated and will be sent to the registered mail id and the mobile number.
Information about how to check the status of the complaint raised through the online form is still awaited.
