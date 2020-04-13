NTPC provides PPE kits to Gandhi Hospital

NTPC Southern Region headquarters here has provided Personal Protection Equipment kits for doctors working at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad .

As a part of NTPC’s CSR initiative Madasu Lingaiah, Deputy Manager (CSR) NTPC handed over 100 PPE kits to Shravan Kumar, Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital today. Shravan Kumar appreciated NTPC’s support to the frontline health workers of Gandhi Hospital in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

NTPC has also contributed ₹250 crore to the PM Cares Fund and NTPC employees have also contributed their one-day’s salary amounting to ₹7.5 crore to the fund.