Oakridge Energy to solarise govt schools in Delhi

Solar power company Oakridge Energy has partnered with Delhi government and Kendriya Vidyalaya to solarise schools in Delhi. The company plans to solarise 1,000 schools and institutions by 2022.

The installation of solar plants is meant to increase savings in electricity bills and generate an additional income through sale of surplus power to the utilities for these institutions. As part of the scheme, the developer will make the investment.

Schools would purchase the power at ₹3.13 /kWh. For any surplus power generated, the utilities (BSES and NDPL) would pay ₹5.65/ kWh for surplus power generated, the company said.

Oakridge’s CEO Shravan Sampath, said: “We are pleased to be working on solarising schools in the National Capital. Our goal is to solarise 1,000 schools and educational institutions by 2022, thereby providing schools access to clean and green solar energy, while also providing them reduced electricity bills in a post-Covid phase when they are looking at cost savings.”