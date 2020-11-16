Odisha to set up start-up hub by March next year

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The Odisha government has decided to set up a start-up hub with common facilities by March next year to create employment opportunities for youth in the State, an official said on Sunday.
The government has also given its in-principle approval to provide financial assistance to five startups and four incubators, he said.
“With the completion of the new start-up hub by March 2021, it would be a centre of excellence with co-working space, laboratory and common services under one roof,” the official said.
ALSO READ: Kerala Startup Mission inducts 4 startups at Palakkad
The decision for setting up the hub was taken at a State Startup Council Meeting chaired by Chief Secretary AK Tripathy here on November 13.
During the meeting, the State government gave its in- principle approval for providing financial assistance of around ₹2.88 crore to five start-ups and four incubators, he said.
Tripathy also directed officials to make a third-party assessment on the outcomes of the financial assistance to these units.
The chief secretary also asked them to strengthen the start-up ecosystem in Odisha through a strategic partnership and policy intervention.
The number of start-up ventures in Odisha has gone up to 774, which created 6,000 employment opportunities.
“The Council recognised the first start-up in June 2017. The number has increased to 774, including 250 women-led units, by November 2020,” the official said.
Financial assistance of over ₹15 crore has been provided to 196 start-ups and incubators, he added.
ALSO READ: Gujarat, Andaman & Nicobar have best start-up ecosystems
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Sensex, Nifty 50 continued to forge ahead last week; however, stay watchful
SBI (₹229.6)The stock of SBI witnessed a positive opening last week and rallied to register an intra-week high ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...