OET to conduct Healthcare Communication Forum in Kochi on November 21

The Occupational English Test (OET), the only international English language test designed specifically for healthcare professionals will be holding their Healthcare Communication Forum 2019 at Marriot Hotel in Kochi on November 21.
The Forum aims to focus on the shared responsibility of healthcare stakeholders and English language assessors in ensuring patient safety and quality of care. Communication is an important component in all steps of the healthcare process. Since Kerala is known for healthcare innovations and services, OET will conduct its second Healthcare Communication Forum in Kochi.
Indu Arneja, Founder, Indian Institute of Healthcare Communication will deliver the keynote presentation on the topic of “Educating healthcare professionals for the future”.
Elin Sandberg, Head of Programmes - Global Engagement, Health Education England, UK, Sasidharan Nair, Chairman, Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants (ODEPC, Government of Kerala), Roy K. George, President, Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI) and few more delegates will address the Forum.
Healthcare professionals, hospital administrators, employers, educators and academics may participate in this Forum with free prior registration.
OET is recognised as proof of English language proficiency for registration purposes by major healthcare boards and Councils in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, Singapore, Malta, Namibia and Ukraine. It is also accepted in Australia and New Zealand for visa and immigration purposes.
