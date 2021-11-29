News

Omicron Covid variant: Maharashtra CM asks administration to ensure proactive implementation of preventive measures

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 29, 2021

Thackeray on Sunday held a review meeting with all the divisional commissioners and district collectors of the State regarding the new Covid variant situation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has asked the State’s administration to handle the new Covid-19 variant on war footing with proactive preventative measures.

Thackeray on Sunday held a review meeting with all the divisional commissioners and district collectors of the State regarding the new Covid variant situation.

According to a tweet from the official CMO Maharashtra account, the administration has been directed to “Ensure proactive implementation of preventive measures. Strict adherence to Covid protocols to avoid another lockdown. Keep a tab on screenings of all passengers arriving at various airports across the State.”

Meanwhile, a man, who recently returned from South Africa to Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra, has tested positive for Covid-19, an official has confirmed, as per media reports. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the patient was carrying the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Published on November 29, 2021

Covid-19
Maharashtra
