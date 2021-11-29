Omicron Covid variant: Maharashtra CM asks administration to ensure proactive implementation of preventive measures

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has asked the State’s administration to handle the new Covid-19 variant on war footing with proactive preventative measures.

Thackeray on Sunday held a review meeting with all the divisional commissioners and district collectors of the State regarding the new Covid variant situation.

According to a tweet from the official CMO Maharashtra account, the administration has been directed to “Ensure proactive implementation of preventive measures. Strict adherence to Covid protocols to avoid another lockdown. Keep a tab on screenings of all passengers arriving at various airports across the State.”

Meanwhile, a man, who recently returned from South Africa to Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra, has tested positive for Covid-19, an official has confirmed, as per media reports. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the patient was carrying the Omicron variant of coronavirus.