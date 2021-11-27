Omicron threat: PM asks officials to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
In the light of growing concern around Omicron-- the new Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the top government officials to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions announced by the Centre on Friday. The statement comes after several countries in Europe banned entry of travellers from South Africa and neighbouring countries.
In a high-level meeting held on Saturday, Modi highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified ‘at risk’. The Health Ministry, in a circular, issued on Friday, put all countries in Europe, including the UK, and South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel, under the ‘at risk’ category.
Expressing concerns over the new variant, PM Modi underscored the need for people to be proactive and cautious. He stressed on the need for people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour like masking and social distancing.
The PM also spoke about the need to increase the sequencing efforts and make it more broad-based. "PM directed that genome sequencing samples be collected from international travellers and community as per norms, tested through the network of labs already established under INSACOG and early warning signal identified for Covid-19 management," the release said.
Modi directed officials to work closely with States to ensure that there is proper awareness at the State and district level. He asked to continue intensive containment and active surveillance in clusters reporting higher cases and provide required technical support to States which are reporting higher cases at present.
He reviewed the progress of vaccinations in the country and the efforts being made under the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign. He directed officials to increase the second dose coverage and said that States need to be sensitised on the need to ensure that all those who have got the first dose are given the second dose on time.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...