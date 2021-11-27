Omicron threat: PM asks officials to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions

In the light of growing concern around Omicron-- the new Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the top government officials to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions announced by the Centre on Friday. The statement comes after several countries in Europe banned entry of travellers from South Africa and neighbouring countries.

In a high-level meeting held on Saturday, Modi highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified ‘at risk’. The Health Ministry, in a circular, issued on Friday, put all countries in Europe, including the UK, and South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel, under the ‘at risk’ category.

Expressing concerns over the new variant, PM Modi underscored the need for people to be proactive and cautious. He stressed on the need for people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour like masking and social distancing.

The PM also spoke about the need to increase the sequencing efforts and make it more broad-based. "PM directed that genome sequencing samples be collected from international travellers and community as per norms, tested through the network of labs already established under INSACOG and early warning signal identified for Covid-19 management," the release said.

Modi directed officials to work closely with States to ensure that there is proper awareness at the State and district level. He asked to continue intensive containment and active surveillance in clusters reporting higher cases and provide required technical support to States which are reporting higher cases at present.

He reviewed the progress of vaccinations in the country and the efforts being made under the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign. He directed officials to increase the second dose coverage and said that States need to be sensitised on the need to ensure that all those who have got the first dose are given the second dose on time.