Kanchipuram silk saree, Ranipet leather products, Thirubhuvanam sarees and Thanjavur paintings were some of popular products sold under the One Station One Product (OSOP) scheme in Southern Railway (SR). The pilot phase of the scheme concluded on March 9, and will now be launched on a full scale at 483 stations in SR’s six divisions.

Out of the total 483 stations, 133 stations are in Chennai division; 95 in Madurai; 93 in Tiruchchirappalli; 65 in Thiruvananthapuram; 56 in Palakkad and 41 in Salem. All the six divisions have invited Expression of interests from the interested parties for full scale implementation, says a release from Southern Railway.

SR implemented the OSOP scheme in 94 stations across its six divisions as part of pilot phase. A total sales of ₹7.64 crore was registered by local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and members of self-help groups who operated these outlets. The products included agricultural, dairy, food items, handicrafts, handloom, textiles, tribal products and homemade.

The OSOP scheme was announced by the Union Finance Minister in the budget 2022-23. It aims to promote the ‘Vocal for Local’ vision of Government of India and provide a market for the local/indigenous products. The scheme also provides opportunity to railway passengers to experience the rich heritage of India besides creating additional income opportunities for the marginalised sections of the society, the release said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit