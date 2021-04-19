Opposition Congress in Karnataka demands white paper on Covid handling

Opposition Congress party in Karnataka has demanded white paper on handling of Covid-19 in the state.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah, while demanding the white paper said “BJP ministers in the state and BJP MLAs are openly flouting the rules of their own government. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has no control over his ministers or MLAs. This has resulted in the complete chaos and confusion in the State.”

“To clear the doubts the BJP government should release a white paper about their initiatives and performance in managing the pandemic instead of just framing new rules, regulations and restrictions for the public,” he added.

Meanwhile, Governor Vajubhai R Vala has convened an all-party meeting on Tuesday (April 20) to review and take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the state.

All Party Meet

The all-party meeting will be virtual and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is expected to attend the meeting from hospital.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the Council, SR Patil, JDS legislature party leader, H D Kumaraswamy, Congress president D K Shivakumar, JDS president H K Kumaraswamy, former deputy chief minister, G Parameshwara and former minister H D Revanna are among the invitees. The outcome of the meeting will determine the next steps of the Yediyurappa administration as the current Covid-19 regulations, including the night curfew, will end in the wee hours of April 21.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai jointly participated in the virtual video conference interaction with Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla, and apprised the speaker about the Covid-19 situation in the state.