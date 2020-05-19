Opposition to discuss lockdown, economy and plight of migrant workers; suggest solutions

Samsung PSSD T7 Touch: Portable storage comes of age
The Opposition parties will discuss exodus of migrants, spread of Covid-19 pandemic, lockdown and the economic crisis that followed the lockdown at a meeting scheduled on Friday. They are likely to compile a set of suggestions to the Centre for addressing the migrants’ issue and the economic situation.
The Congress and the Left parties have been maintaining that a meeting of the like-minded parties will take place soon.
There are reports that apart from them, leaders of the Trinamool Congress, DMK, SP, BSP, JD(S), RJS and AAP are also likely to attend the online meeting. The platform of the meeting is yet to be decided.
Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said on Monday that many Opposition parties have similar positions on issues such as exodus of migrants and plight of States.
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had also reached out to Opposition parties with a roadmap for the country during the lockdown.
“I request you to also share any ideas that you may have for any sort of a joint move on these proposals. The CPI(M) is ready to host a video consultation on our server, if you agree. The details, date and time can be fixed subsequently,” Yechury said in a letter to the Opposition leaders, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
It is learnt that Sonia Gandhi will chair the meeting. The meeting will also discuss the package announced by the Centre to battle Covid-19 and the economic slowdown.
