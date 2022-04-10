‘OTT platforms are focussing on regional contents in a big way’

Leading OTT platforms in the country are looking at regional content in a big way. This was revealed by all the major players at Dakshin - South India Media & Entertainment Summit organised by CII. Their representatives were speaking at a session ‘OTT 2.0: The Next Big Boom’

Siju Prabhakaran, Chief Cluster Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises said that regional content is gaining traction and pointed out the Zee5 recently commissioned around 10 Tamil series. Similar effort is on with other South Indian languages.

Netflix’s Monika Shergill also said that in the last two years programming in her platform is becoming increasingly local. “Our entire focus is great story telling. We want to offer best in class entertainment and premium experience. We also want to cater to all type of audiences,” she said.

Manish Menghani, Head - Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video India, also said that OTT platforms were focusing on regional content. Amazon, he added, was offering content in 10 different languages across different genres. Consumers, he said, have become open to diverse content - be it different language, stories outside India etc.

All of them asked producers and content creators to reach out to them directly to present their story pitch rather than through intermediaries.