Babri acquittal: Owaisi slams court order, describes it as a ‘black day’ for judiciary

The Sony ZV-1 camera is specially for vloggers
It’s a nice travel camera for both stills and videos and would work for a large audience of casual shooters
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party chief Asaduddin Owaisi has described the acquittal of all 32 accused in the Babri masjid demolition case a sad day and a ‘black day’ in the history of the Indian judiciary.
The AIMIM party chief read out excerpts from the Supreme Court’s November 2019 Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute verdict and said that the apex court called the mosque’s demolition a calculated act of destroying a public place of worship.
While criticising the clean chit to the accused, Owaisi said “I hope the Central Bureau of Investigation takes up and appeals against the judgment. And if does not appeal, I will appeal to the Muslim Personal Law Board to appeal against the verdict, which says there was no conspiracy.”
The world has seen those who made speeches and encouraged people to go ahead and demolish the masjid. The CBI chargesheet had said that on December 5, LK Advani had conspired on the issue.
“When on December 6, when the Babri masjid was demolished, I felt ashamed and helpless. What happened to all the investigations.
Advani was given the highest civilian award. Now we are seeing the outcome of that award,” he said.
“The entire world knows the BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, RSS, Shiv Sena and even Congress are responsible for the Babri masjid demolition. This is a black day in the history of justice,” he said.
