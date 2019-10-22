Partho Dasgupta steps down, Sunil Lulla appointed new CEO of broadcast council

Partho Dasgupta, CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, has decided to step down from his position. Industry veteran Sunil Lulla has been appointed as the new CEO of the TV audience measurement company set up jointly by broadcasters, advertisers and agencies in the country.

In a statement, Dasgupta said, “It has been a tremendous journey to set up the world’s largest Audience Measurement Company, with the least investment and in the quickest time. Having set it up, expanding the panel and introducing new insight products for News, Sports, Music and OOH genres, I thought it's time to move on and do new things.”

Lulla and Dasgupta will work with the teams for a smooth transition over the coming weeks, the official statement added.

Lulla said, “I am delighted to lead BARC as its grows its footprint in coverage, scope and services, in the fast growing and rapidly evolving TV and digital industry.”