Pathology samples of birds udergo RTPCR test: Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Dept

The preliminary tests carried out on 12 dead birds found in Thane have been found negative for avian flu. The pathology samples of the birds have also been subjected to RT-PCR tests, whose report is expected on Friday, said Anoop Kumar, Principal Secretary of Animal Husbandry Department of Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, 12 birds consisting of parrots, egrets and cranes were found dead in a swamp near Ghodbunder, Thane. Since there has been an outbreak of bird flu in other parts of the country, the Animal Husbandry Department of Maharashtra took over the carcasses for further study.

Kumar said that the pathology samples have been studied by the labs of the Disease Investigation Section of the Department. The deaths of the birds could be attributed to a number of factors, not just viral infections, he said.

He also added that there were also rumours of deaths of crows in Maharashtra but it turned out to be fake information.

He added that Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Union Ministry of Fisheries , Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Atul Chaturvedi also held a video conference on Thursday with the State Governments and issued a new modified action plan for containing bird flu. The bird flu has not yet reached the poultry sector nor it has spread as a pandemic in the country.

The Animal Husbandry Department of Maharashtra Government is on high alert and many migratory bird sites are being monitored.