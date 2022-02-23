Pearson, Apollo MedSkills join hands for skill development

Learning solutions provider Pearson has entered into a partnership with Apollo MedSkills, the educational arm of Apollo Hospitals, to develop effective skilling programmes and training solutions for the healthcare sector.

As part of the collaboration, both companies aim to enhance the access to quality healthcare education and upskill around 15,000 healthcare workers in the country.

Commenting on the partnership Apollo Med Skills CEO, P Srinivasa Rao said: “As the use of digital solutions like telehealth, e-prescriptions or data analytics rises, training workforces in the latest technology and best medical practices will be critical. For this reason, we are glad to partner with Pearson,.’‘

“Going forward, there will be a need for skilled professionals who can understand medical equipment technology and how it can be used effectively for a patient’s diagnostic or treatment purpose.s We are proud to partner with Apollo MedSkills, a leader in providing education and skill acquisition for the healthcare sector,’‘ said Siddharth Banerjee, MD, India & Asia, Pearson.

Under the partnership, initially signed for two years, Pearson will provide Apollo MedSkills training centers digital content, technical and vocational programmes, qualifications, and certification (including BTEC content, qualifications, and resources) to support Apollo Med Skills, Apollo knowledge, and the wider Apollo Hospitals group.