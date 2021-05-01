News

Phase-3: India administers 13.42 lakh vaccine doses

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 01, 2021

On a day India commenced its phase-3 Covid-19 vaccination drive, which opened up vaccination further to people between 18 and 44 years of age, the country managed to inoculate only around 13.43 lakh people.

According to data available on CoWIN dashborad at 9 pm on Saturday, the total number of vaccinations carried out during the day was 13,42,535. Many States had already expressed their inability to begin from May 1 due to the lack of availability of vaccines from vaccine manufacturers.

In addition, the government also increased its allocation of Remdesivir injection to States.

Published on May 01, 2021

vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
