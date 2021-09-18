PM lauds Goa for completing 100 per cent first dose vaccination

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Though it wasn’t much talked about, the Government has always given priority to States who are attached with tourism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. During an interaction with State officials and health-workers in Goa, Modi congratulated the State for completing 100 per cent vaccination of first dose.
The Central government has also recently taken several steps to encourage foreign tourists. It has decided to give free visas to 5 lakh tourists visiting India, loan up to 10 lakh with a government guarantee to stakeholders in the tourism sector, and loan up to 1 lakh for registered tourist guides have been instituted, he said.
While appreciating the major milestone of administering more than 2.5 crore vaccination on Friday, Modi said, “I have seen many birthdays and have always been indifferent to that but, in all my years, yesterday was a day that made me deeply emotional. Yesterday’s occasion was made extra special by the efforts of the country and corona warriors.”
“Mopa Greenfield Airport and 6 lane highway with an allocation of ₹12 thousand crore, and the Zuari bridge connecting North and South Goa to be inaugurated in few months are enhancing connectivity in the state,” Modi added.
Modi highlighted Goa’s achievements in toilet coverage, cent per cent electrification, and the great effort for ‘Har Ghar Jal’ campaign. The country has connected 5 crore households with piped water in 2 years and Goa’s efforts in this direction show the State’s clear priority to good governance and ease of living, he added.
