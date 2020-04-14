PM Modi extends lockdown, says govt is working on plan to ease some restrictions

Stating that India's fight against Covid-19 is on a strong footing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3. At the same time, he added that a comprehensive analysis of the implementation of the lockdown in each district will be done, and in districts that are not coronavirus hotspots, some restrictions on critical activities, with certain conditions, will be lifted on April 20.

The Prime Minister said that detailed guidelines will be issued in this regard on Wednesday.

Containing the spread

Talking about India's efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, PM Modi, in his address to the nation, said, “We began screening of international travellers at our airports, even before India had detected its first case. The country had made 14 day quarantine mandatory for international travellers, even before we hit the 100 cases-mark in terms of Covid positive cases. When we had 550 cases , we took the decision of going into a nationwide 21-day lockdown.”

He added that India has been adopting a holistic and integrated approach and Central, State and local governments have been working collectively to fight the spread of Covid-19.

“We have been in continuous discussions with State governments and health experts on the future strategy that needs to be adopted in our fight against Covid-19. Everyone, including citizens, have suggested that the lockdown should be extended. Many States have already made the decision to extend lockdown. Therefore, we have decided to extend the lockdown till May 3," he added.

Permitting critical activities

Modi said that the country will need to strictly stop the emergence of new coronavirus hotpsots as this can pose pose bigger challenges in the country's fight against Covid-19.

“In the next one week, every region and district will be scrutinised on the effectiveness of the lockdown implementation. In districts which have been successfully implementing lockdown and the probability of them becoming coronavirus hotspots is less, some critical activities will be permitted from April 20. But this permission will come with conditions,” he added.

Modi said that new guidelines in this regard have been designed keeping in mind the welfare of farmers, marginalised community and daily wagers, and that it will be released on Wednesday.

He said already Central and State governments are working to ensure farmers do not face issues for rabi crop harvesting, bottlenecks in supply chain of essential goods are removed and health infrastructure is further strengthened.

“We have enough stocks of essential products and medicines. We have now nearly 220 labs testing for Covid-19 and over one lakh beds dedicated novel coronavirus patients. We have now over 600 dedicated hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients. We are further working on ramping up the health infrastructure," Modi said.

Seven measures to follow

The Prime Minister on Tuesday also asked support of the citizens for implementation of seven key measures to strengthen India's fight against Covid-19.

He said that families need to take extra care of senior citizens, especially who have chronic diseases. He urged the citizens to continue following the rules of lockdown strictly, social distancing, wear home-made face covers or masks and follow Ayush Ministry's directions on immunity boosting measures.

He also urged citizens to download the Aarogya Setu App and support poor families.

At the same time, he urged corporate India and businesses to be empathetic towards their employees in these challenging times and not to undertake retrenchment activities. He also asked citizens to respect and honour ‘coronawarriors’, who include doctors, nurses, health workers and police officials.