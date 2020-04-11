News

PM Modi has taken correct decision to extend lockdown: Kejriwal

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 11, 2020 Published on April 11, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal   -  PTI

No official announcement of the extension of the 21-day nationwide lockdown yet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a correct decision to extend the nationwide lockdown, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said after a video conference of Chief Ministers with the Prime Minister on Saturday.

However, there has been no official announcement of the extension of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, which ends on April 14, yet.

“PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp(ortant) to extend it,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier, sources said Kejriwal had suggested the extension of the lockdown till April 30 during the interaction with the prime minister.

The Centre is considering a request made by most states to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown by two more weeks beyond April 14, government sources said on Saturday after Modi’s interaction with chief ministers.

“Most states requested to extend the lockdown by two weeks and the Centre is considering the request,” a government source said.

Published on April 11, 2020
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19: Kerala govt launches WhatsApp number to report domestic violence during lockdown