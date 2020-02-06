India can no longer wait for problems to be solved, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Opposition while speaking in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. He said that if the Govt had followed the path of the Opposition, several key issues of India would have remained unsolved. "India can no longer wait for problems to remain unsolved," he said.

"Had we continued with thinking of Opposition, Ram Janmabhoomi would continue to be a disputed issue," he said in the Lok Sabha amidst Opposition sloganeering. "Had we continued with the same path of yours, Article 370 would not have been abrogated, Triple Talaq would not have gone," he added.

Had we continued with the Congress path, we would have continued to wait for next gen fighter plane, Chief of Defence Staff, he said.

The NDA government’s aim is speed and scale; determination and decisiveness; sensitivity and solutions, he said. Commenting on the Bodo pact, Modi said, "Whatever was done earlier was for meeting political ends, remained confined to papers."

The President highlighted vision for New India; his address comes at a time when we enter third decade of the century, the Prime Minister said.

The people have seen our speed of work, and gave us bigger mandate in 2019, Modi added.