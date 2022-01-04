PM Modi inaugurates integrated air terminal at Agartala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated an integrated air terminal at Agartala in Tripura. “The new Agartala airport will play a big role in enhancing air connectivity in the North East,” said the Prime Minister on the occasion.

According to him, work is going on in full earnest to make Tripura the gateway to the North-East.

“The road, rail, air and water connectivity infrastructure is getting unprecedented investment and this is turning Tripura into a new hub of business and industry as well as a trade corridor,” said the Prime Minister.

“There is no match of a double engine government when it comes to work with double speed. A double engine government means proper use of resources, it means sensitivity and boosting the power of the people, it means service and accomplishment of resolutions, it means united effort towards prosperity,” Modi said while inaugurating the new integrated terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport.

Expanding connectivity

Built at a cost of ₹450 crore, the new integrated terminal will be supported by the latest IT network-integrated system. The airport is capable of handling 4C type of aircraft operations.

Operators like IndiGo, Air India, Flybig are presently operating 230 flights a week from Tripura, connecting Kolkata, Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Imphal, Shillong, Lengpui, Bengaluru and Delhi .

The Agartala airport, which was spread over 10,000 square metres, now covers thrice the area – 30,000 square metres - and will showcase the cultural heritage of Tripura. It will have a capacity of catering to 30 lakh passengers every year, up from the previous 13 lakh a year.