PM Modi inaugurates integrated air terminal at Agartala

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated an integrated air terminal at Agartala in Tripura. “The new Agartala airport will play a big role in enhancing air connectivity in the North East,” said the Prime Minister on the occasion.
According to him, work is going on in full earnest to make Tripura the gateway to the North-East.
“The road, rail, air and water connectivity infrastructure is getting unprecedented investment and this is turning Tripura into a new hub of business and industry as well as a trade corridor,” said the Prime Minister.
Read more: AP seeks Centre's support for Bhogapuram Greenfield airport
“There is no match of a double engine government when it comes to work with double speed. A double engine government means proper use of resources, it means sensitivity and boosting the power of the people, it means service and accomplishment of resolutions, it means united effort towards prosperity,” Modi said while inaugurating the new integrated terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport.
Built at a cost of ₹450 crore, the new integrated terminal will be supported by the latest IT network-integrated system. The airport is capable of handling 4C type of aircraft operations.
Operators like IndiGo, Air India, Flybig are presently operating 230 flights a week from Tripura, connecting Kolkata, Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Imphal, Shillong, Lengpui, Bengaluru and Delhi .
The Agartala airport, which was spread over 10,000 square metres, now covers thrice the area – 30,000 square metres - and will showcase the cultural heritage of Tripura. It will have a capacity of catering to 30 lakh passengers every year, up from the previous 13 lakh a year.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...