PM Modi launches $4.2 million redevelopment project of temple in Bahrain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the $4.2 million redevelopment project of the 200-year-old Lord Sri Krishna temple in the Bahraini capital during his two-day visit to the Gulf nation.

The facelift for the Shreenathji (Shree Krishna) temple in Manama will kick off later this year.

The $4.2 million redevelopment project will be on a piece of land measuring 16,500 square feet and the new four-floor structure covering 45,000 square feet will have an overall height of 30 meters.

PM @narendramodi concludes his historic visit with prayers at the 200 years old Shreenathji Temple in #Manama, the oldest temple in the region. The temple reflects the pluralism of Bahraini society. pic.twitter.com/no1fei2UPs — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) August 25, 2019

Modi arrived here on Saturday, the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister to Bahrain.